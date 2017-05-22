Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 950: HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated May 17, 2017.
HDFC Securities' research report on PI Industries
PI Industries’ (PI) 4Q revenue growth was muted at Rs 6.1bn (4% YoY), owing to flat domestic sales. A better product mix (CSM share is 71% in Q4 vs. 62% in FY17) and operating leverage led to EBITDA margin of 25.4% (+682 bps).
Outlook
We expect the scenario to improve in FY18/19. Commercialisation of two to three new molecules every year in the CSM segment, and a strong order book (4.7x FY17 segmental revenues) keep long-term growth prospects positive. Strong return ratios, healthy B/S and robust growth command premium for PI. We remain positive on PI. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 950/sh (25x FY19E EPS).
