May 22, 2017 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 950: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated May 17, 2017.

Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 950: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on PI Industries


PI Industries’ (PI) 4Q revenue growth was muted at Rs 6.1bn (4% YoY), owing to flat domestic sales. A better product mix (CSM share is 71% in Q4 vs. 62% in FY17) and operating leverage led to EBITDA margin of 25.4% (+682 bps).


Outlook


We expect the scenario to improve in FY18/19. Commercialisation of two to three new molecules every year in the CSM segment, and a strong order book (4.7x FY17 segmental revenues) keep long-term growth prospects positive. Strong return ratios, healthy B/S and robust growth command premium for PI. We remain positive on PI. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 950/sh (25x FY19E EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #PI Industries #Recommendations

