you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 27, 2017 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 605: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Phoenix Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 605 in its research report dated November 20, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Phoenix Mills


Rental income collectively grew 9% YoY, despite slower consumption growth of 4% YoY (vs. 19% YoY in Q1), on account of refurbishment of 50k sf at High Street Phoenix (HSP). Development business remained muted with new sales weak at Rs 0.1 bn due to no new launches, with collections declining to Rs 0.3 bn (0.6 bn in Q1).


Outlook


Visibility on growth in the mid-term remains strong, driven by (1) rental renewals (~1.8 msf/~35% of its leasable area up for renewal over FY18-20) at significantly higher Minimum Guarantees (MG) with better revenue share terms, (2) Chennai Palladium (0.22 msf), (3) addition of Pune mall to its portfolio & (4) CPPIB^ platform with capital commitments of ~Rs 14 bn to be deployed for growth. Development business can generate net cash flow of Rs 25-30 bn over next 5-6 years, which could be used to fund growth/ deleveraging. Maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Phoenix Mills #Recommendations

