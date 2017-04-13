App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 13, 2017 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 528: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Phoenix Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 528 in its research report dated April 12, 2017.

Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 528: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's report on Phoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills Ltd’s (PML) 49% stake divestment in its subsidiary holding Market City Bangalore for Rs 16 bn to CPPIB values the mall at a cap rate of 6.4% as per our estimate(after stripping off additional development potential worth Rs 2 bn). The cap rate of <7% is extremely lucrative and would significantly rerate valuation of its other malls (except Kurla mall).

Outlook

We revise our cap rate to 7% (from 8.5% earlier) for HSP, Pune, and Chennai malls (we continue to value Kurla at 9% cap rate due to its below par performance). Consequently, our revised TP stands at Rs 528 (vs. Rs 413 earlier).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Phoenix Mills #Recommendations

