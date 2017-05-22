App
May 22, 2017 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 528: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Phoenix Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 528 in its research report dated May 17, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Phoenix Mills


Outlook


Rental growth was steady at 11% YoY led by consumption growth of 8% YoY in Q4. The management highlighted strong consumption growth at Phoenix Market City malls in Pune (19%), Bangalore (18%) and Kurla (24%), which is expected to continue into FY18.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

