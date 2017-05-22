Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 528: Axis Direct
Axis Direct is bullish on Phoenix Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 528 in its research report dated May 17, 2017.
The management highlighted strong consumption growth at Phoenix Market City malls in Pune (19%), Bangalore (18%) and Kurla (24%), which is expected to continue into FY18.
Rental growth was steady at 11% YoY led by consumption growth of 8% YoY in Q4.
