Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 528: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Phoenix Mills

The management highlighted strong consumption growth at Phoenix Market City malls in Pune (19%), Bangalore (18%) and Kurla (24%), which is expected to continue into FY18.

Outlook

Rental growth was steady at 11% YoY led by consumption growth of 8% YoY in Q4. The management highlighted strong consumption growth at Phoenix Market City malls in Pune (19%), Bangalore (18%) and Kurla (24%), which is expected to continue into FY18.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.