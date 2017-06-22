App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 21, 2017 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Phillips Carbon Black; target of Rs 825: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Phillips Carbon Black has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 825 in its research report dated June 21, 2017.

Buy Phillips Carbon Black; target of Rs 825: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Phillips Carbon Black


Carbon black is used as a reinforcement material providing tensile strength to tyres. It is a critical component for manufacturing tyres and forms 26% by volume of the tyre weight and 10% by value of tyre costs. In India, total capacity for manufacturing carbon black as of FY16 was at 1 MT with consumption at 0.8 MT.


Outlook


We value PCBL at Rs 825, i.e. 15.0x P/E on FY19E EPS of Rs 55.0/share. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We have been positive on the stock ever since our initiation under the Nano Nivesh brand (price level at Rs 175 levels). We believe there is a further leg up in the story with further upside potential in the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Phillips Carbon Black #Recommendations

