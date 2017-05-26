Buy Phillips Carbon Black; target of Rs 550: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Phillips Carbon Black

Carbon black is used as a reinforcement material providing tensile strength to tyres. It is a critical component for manufacturing tyres and forms 26% by volume of the tyre weight and 10% by value of tyre costs. In India, total capacity for manufacturing carbon black as of FY16 was at 1 MT with consumption at 0.8 MT.

Outlook

With efficiencies in place and planned capacity expansion, we upgrade our estimates and expect sales to grow at 9.3% CAGR in FY17- 19E while PAT is expected at Rs 143.9 crore in FY18E & Rs 157.6 crore in FY19E vs. Rs 72.8 crore in FY17. We value PCBL at Rs 550, i.e. 12.5x P/E on FY18E & FY19E average EPS of Rs 43.7 /share and assign BUY rating.

