App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Phillips Carbon Black; target of Rs 550: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Phillips Carbon Black has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Buy Phillips Carbon Black; target of Rs 550: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Phillips Carbon Black


Carbon black is used as a reinforcement material providing tensile strength to tyres. It is a critical component for manufacturing tyres and forms 26% by volume of the tyre weight and 10% by value of tyre costs. In India, total capacity for manufacturing carbon black as of FY16 was at 1 MT with consumption at 0.8 MT.


Outlook


With efficiencies in place and planned capacity expansion, we upgrade our estimates and expect sales to grow at 9.3% CAGR in FY17- 19E while PAT is expected at Rs 143.9 crore in FY18E & Rs 157.6 crore in FY19E vs. Rs 72.8 crore in FY17. We value PCBL at Rs 550, i.e. 12.5x P/E on FY18E & FY19E average EPS of Rs 43.7 /share and assign BUY rating.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Phillips Carbon Black #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.