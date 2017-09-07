App
Sep 07, 2017 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Phillips Carbon Black; target of Rs 1030: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has recommended buy rating on Phillips Carbon Black with a target price of Rs 1030 in its research report dated 05 September 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Phillips Carbon Black


Phillips Carbon Black (PCBL) is the largest manufacturer of carbon black (CB) domestically with market share in excess of 30%. C B is used as a reinforcement material in manufacturing tyres thereby catapulting PCBL as a proxy to play on domestic automobile sector PCBL is witnessing robust demand of its product profile and is  running at peak capacity u tilisation levels (in excess of 90%) It has successfully turned around its operations through operational efficiencies (high u tilis ation levels), controlled raw material costs and savings accrued through captive power plants.

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We now value PCBL at Rs103 0 i.e. 1 5 .0 x P/E on FY 19E of Rs68.8.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Phillips Carbon Black #Recommendations

