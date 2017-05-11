Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 547: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Petronet LNG

EBITDA grew 38% YoY and 2% QoQ to INR 6.2b, against our estimate of INR6.3b. Adjusted for INR 850m of hedging cost in other expenditure, EBITDA was INR 7.05b, higher than our estimate. This was primarily due to Gorgon volumes, with Kochi tariff landing at Dahej.

Outlook

With increased capacity at 15mmt and robust utilization levels, we assume FY17/18/19 volumes at 14.4/16/19mmt, and model nil marketing margins. We assume a terminal growth of 3% beyond FY22. The stock trades at 12.2x FY19E EPS of INR 35.1. We value PLNG on DCF (WACC: 11%, TGR: 3%) to arrive at a fair value of INR 547. Reiterate Buy.

