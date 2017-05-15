App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 485: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 485 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.

HDFC Securities' research report on Petronet LNG

Petronet LNG (PLNG) reported strong numbers in 4QFY17. EBITDA came in at Rs 6.2bn (+24% YoY), led by higher volumes (+17%). Consequently, APAT was at Rs 4.7bn (+92%), owing to higher ‘other income’ and lower tax.

Outlook

PLNG is exploring growth opportunities in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Keeping in mind the bitter experience in Kochi, we are confident that capital allocation will be prudent. Our TP is Rs 485/sh (16x of FY19E EPS). Maintain BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

