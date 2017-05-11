Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 480: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Petronet LNG

Total sales volume (long-term + spot/short-term + tolling) declined from 188.9 tbtu in Q3FY17 to 180 tbtu in Q4FY17. The decline in volumes was mainly on account of demand dip in short/spot volumes during January due to a sudden spike in spot prices. However, going forward, volumes are expected to stabilise with current lower spot prices.

Outlook

In the long term, we expect volumes to show stable growth and will contribute to higher profitability. We have valued the stock based on DCF methodology (WACC 11%, terminal growth 3%) to arrive at a price target of Rs 480 with a BUY rating.

