May 11, 2017 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 480: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 480 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 480: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Petronet LNG


Total sales volume (long-term + spot/short-term + tolling) declined from 188.9 tbtu in Q3FY17 to 180 tbtu in Q4FY17. The decline in volumes was mainly on account of demand dip in short/spot volumes during January due to a sudden spike in spot prices. However, going forward, volumes are expected to stabilise with current lower spot prices.


Outlook


In the long term, we expect volumes to show stable growth and will contribute to higher profitability. We have valued the stock based on DCF methodology (WACC 11%, terminal growth 3%) to arrive at a price target of Rs 480 with a BUY rating.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

