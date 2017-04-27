Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 828: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's report on Persistent Systems

Persistent’s operating margins stood at 12.5%, up 175 bps qoq and 94 bps yoy largely due to scaling up of non-linear businesses such as Digital (18.9% of revenues) and accelerite (9.6% of revenues). Digital grew 10.8% qoq whereas accelerite grew 10.6% qoq in Q4FY17. Management stated that Digital could have reported a higher rate of growth, however 2 deals that were supposed to close in Q4 spilled over and will book revenues in the next quarter.

Outlook

We estimate Digital and Accelerite to report growth >15% yoy for the next 3 fiscal years on account robust demand environment coupled with Persistent’s competency and prowess in Digital and IoT solutions and products. We have a ‘BUY’ rating on the stock, assigning a P/E multiple of 16x FY19E EPS to arrive at a price target of INR 828, giving an upside potential of 47% from CMP.

