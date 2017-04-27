App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 27, 2017 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 828: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 828 in its research report dated April 26, 2017.

KR Choksey's report on Persistent Systems


Persistent’s operating margins stood at 12.5%, up 175 bps qoq and 94 bps yoy largely due to scaling up of non-linear businesses such as Digital (18.9% of revenues) and accelerite (9.6% of revenues). Digital grew 10.8% qoq whereas accelerite grew 10.6% qoq in Q4FY17. Management stated that Digital could have reported a higher rate of growth, however 2 deals that were supposed to close in Q4 spilled over and will book revenues in the next quarter.


Outlook


We estimate Digital and Accelerite to report growth >15% yoy for the next 3 fiscal years on account robust demand environment coupled with Persistent’s competency and prowess in Digital and IoT solutions and products. We have a ‘BUY’ rating on the stock, assigning a P/E multiple of 16x FY19E EPS to arrive at a price target of INR 828, giving an upside potential of 47% from CMP.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Persistent Systems #Recommendations

