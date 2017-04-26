App
Apr 26, 2017 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 723: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 723 in its research report dated April 25, 2017.

Edelweiss' report on Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems’ (Persistent) Q4FY17 revenue fell 0.9% versus Street’s 1.5% growth estimate led by seasonal weakness in the alliance business. However, EBITDA margin jumped 200bps QoQ to 17.9% (excluding one off). Management issued robust revenue and margin outlook on account of strength in alliance, digital & Accelerite businesses (56% of revenue) and meaningful investments being behind.

Outlook

Persistent has repositioned itself as a niche and fast-growing digital player versus an ISV in the past 3 years. This transition, we believe, will lead to massive re-rating hereon. Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised target price of INR 723 (INR 756 earlier) as we revise exchange rate to INR 67 from INR 69 earlier.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

