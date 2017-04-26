Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 723: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' report on Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems’ (Persistent) Q4FY17 revenue fell 0.9% versus Street’s 1.5% growth estimate led by seasonal weakness in the alliance business. However, EBITDA margin jumped 200bps QoQ to 17.9% (excluding one off). Management issued robust revenue and margin outlook on account of strength in alliance, digital & Accelerite businesses (56% of revenue) and meaningful investments being behind.

Outlook

Persistent has repositioned itself as a niche and fast-growing digital player versus an ISV in the past 3 years. This transition, we believe, will lead to massive re-rating hereon. Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised target price of INR 723 (INR 756 earlier) as we revise exchange rate to INR 67 from INR 69 earlier.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.