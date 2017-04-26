App
Apr 26, 2017 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Apr 26, 2017 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 700: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated April 25, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's report on Persistent Systems

PSYS’ 4QFY17 EBITDA margin expanded 200bp QoQ to 17.9% (ex. exceptional item), implying a 270bp beat, led by a combination of factors such as SGA optimization, bad debts recovery and some pruning in costs related to the IBM IoT deal.

Outlook

The stock trades at 13x FY18E and 11x FY19E EPS. Our target price of INR 700 discounts FY19E EPS by 14x, implying 24% upside. We upgrade PSYS to Buy.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Persistent Systems #Recommendations

