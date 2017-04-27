App
Apr 27, 2017 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on Persistent Systems


In Q4FY17, Persistent’s dollar revenues declined 0.9% QoQ to $109.03 million below our 1.6% growth and $111.8 million estimate mainly on account of seasonality in the IBM business adversely impacting IP led growth and weakness among top 10 clients (4.9% QoQ). Top client (26.5% of revenue) revenue declined 11% QoQ while top 10 clients declined 4.9% QoQ after growth in seven consecutive quarters.


Outlook


Hence, we expect rupee revenues, PAT to grow at 11.8%, 11.2% CAGR in FY17-19E with 70 bps improvement in EBITDA margin for FY18E on account of expected better growth in IP led and digital revenues. We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 700/share (15x FY19E).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

