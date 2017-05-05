App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 05, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 697: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 697 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 697: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Persistent Systems


Persistent (PSYS) delivered lower revenue (USD 109 mn) in Q4FY17. Momentum in EDT^/IP remains strong, butit was a muted quarter for IBM Watson deal (last quarter was seasonally strong). INR appreciation and one-time settlement expenses (aggregate impact: 250 bps) was offset by SG&A rationalization and write-back of doubtful provisions, hence margin stable. However, forex loss impacted PAT.


Outlook


We expect USD revenue CAGR of 13%over FY17-19, driven by momentum in IBM deal and EDT. Expect 120-140 bps improvement in margin over next 2 years and forecast FY18E/FY19E earnings at Rs 43/ Rs 50. We rollover to FY19 and value the company at Rs 697 (14x FY19E EPS). Maintain BUY, given 23% upside from CMP of Rs 568. The stock trades at 13x/11x FY18E/FY19E EPS.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Persistent Systems #Recommendations

