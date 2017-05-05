Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 697: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Persistent Systems

Persistent (PSYS) delivered lower revenue (USD 109 mn) in Q4FY17. Momentum in EDT^/IP remains strong, butit was a muted quarter for IBM Watson deal (last quarter was seasonally strong). INR appreciation and one-time settlement expenses (aggregate impact: 250 bps) was offset by SG&A rationalization and write-back of doubtful provisions, hence margin stable. However, forex loss impacted PAT.

Outlook

We expect USD revenue CAGR of 13%over FY17-19, driven by momentum in IBM deal and EDT. Expect 120-140 bps improvement in margin over next 2 years and forecast FY18E/FY19E earnings at Rs 43/ Rs 50. We rollover to FY19 and value the company at Rs 697 (14x FY19E EPS). Maintain BUY, given 23% upside from CMP of Rs 568. The stock trades at 13x/11x FY18E/FY19E EPS.

