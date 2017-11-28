App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 28, 2017 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PC Jeweller; target of Rs 490: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on PC Jeweller has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated November 22, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's research report on PC Jeweller


We see an enormous opportunity unfolding in Indian Jewelry as a result of value migration towards organized players. Among all Consumer categories, Jewelry has the largest share of the unorganized segment, both in absolute terms (at INR1.4t) and percentage terms (at 70%).  PC Jeweller (PCJL), India's second-largest Jewelry Retailer with a strong presence in the North and Wedding Jewelry, is expanding aggressively to leverage the ongoing value migration.

Outlook
We initiate coverage on PCJL with a BUY rating. Our target price of INR490 implies 36% upside.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

