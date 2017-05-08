App
May 08, 2017 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
May 08, 2017 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy P&G Hygiene and Healthcare; target of Rs 8760: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on P&G Hygiene and Healthcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8760 in its research report dated May 05, 2017.

Buy P&G Hygiene and Healthcare; target of Rs 8760: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on P&G Hygiene and Healthcare


Sales growth, albeit lower than estimated, is still better than that reported by peers so far. Gross sales were up by a healthy 7% YoY. The company has not shared segmental data; however, in our view, close to double-digit sales in Feminine Hygiene was offset by flat growth and higher excise in Healthcare, leading to moderate net sales growth.


Outlook


While there will be some weakness in earnings over next few years due to low other income, we note that payout of cash potentially takes RoCE closer to 80% from 30%, adding to the attractiveness of the stock. We maintain Buy with a target price of INR8,760 (50x March 2019E EPS, a 10% premium to three-year average due to far superior return ratios compared to previous levels).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #P&G Hygiene and Healthcare #Recommendations

