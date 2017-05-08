Buy P&G Hygiene and Healthcare; target of Rs 8760: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on P&G Hygiene and Healthcare

Sales growth, albeit lower than estimated, is still better than that reported by peers so far. Gross sales were up by a healthy 7% YoY. The company has not shared segmental data; however, in our view, close to double-digit sales in Feminine Hygiene was offset by flat growth and higher excise in Healthcare, leading to moderate net sales growth.

Outlook

While there will be some weakness in earnings over next few years due to low other income, we note that payout of cash potentially takes RoCE closer to 80% from 30%, adding to the attractiveness of the stock. We maintain Buy with a target price of INR8,760 (50x March 2019E EPS, a 10% premium to three-year average due to far superior return ratios compared to previous levels).

