App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 21, 2017 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Orient Refractories; target of Rs 195: Dalmia Securities

Dalmia Securities is bullish on Orient Refractories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 195 in its research report dated November 17, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dalmia Securities' research report on Orient Refractories


Orient Refractories Limited (ORL), headquartered in New Delhi, was incorporated in 2010 (de-merged from Orient Abrasives Ltd.) and is a subsidiary of RHI AG Austria (global No. 2 in refractory business) since 2013. ORL is a manufacturer of a wide range of special refractories and monolithic products for the iron and steel industry and enjoys a large domestic and international clientele. ORL is the market leader for special refractories in India and has many global partners for its international quality products.

Outlook
We believe that the Company, being one of the leading refractory manufacturer in the domestic market (parent RHI Magnesita is the largest refractory player in the world), is best positioned to ride the growth in domestic production of steel. ORL has traded at an average P/E multiple of 34.5x (last 5 years average), and so we have valued it at 27.6x FY19E earnings (20% discount to last 5 year average). We initiate a BUY rating with target price of INR 195.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Dalmia Securities #Orient Refractories #Recommendations

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.