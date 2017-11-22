App
Nov 22, 2017 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Orient Refractories; target of Rs 185: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Orient Refractories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated November 13, 2017.

Centrum's research report on Orient Refractories


We maintain Buy on Orient Refractories (ORL), with a revised TP of Rs185 as ORL has remained ahead of competition in maintaining strong growth with superlative margins (well above the industry average). Q2 performance was solid with revenue growth above expectations and margins surprising positively. ORL’s growth story remains on track with increasing penetration in both domestic & export markets and margins kicker through operating leverage benefits. We remain structurally positive on ORL and believe that the tremendous scope for brownfield expansion, as well as low capital and operational costs, MNC parentage and strong return ratios make it a compelling long term bet.


Outlook


We expect EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 14.1%/16.1% for FY17-19E on the back of higher market penetration, increased sales in exports markets through RHI network and operating leverage benefits for margins. We increase our fair value FY19E P/E multiple of 24x for ORL as it continues to outperform the peers and boasts of highest return ratios and highest margins in the industry with a strong growth outlook. Reiterate Buy with a TP of Rs185. Key downside risk is lower production at mini mills and increase in bad debtors.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

