you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 08, 2017 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Orient Cement; target of Rs 185: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Orient Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated May 05, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Orient Cement

4Q revenue grew 37% YoY (+31% QoQ) to INR5.97b (est. of INR5.44b), as volumes rose 25% YoY to 1.73mt (est. of 1.5mt) due to ramp-up of the new unit at Chitapur and higher sales from the old unit. Realizations declined 6% QoQ (+10% YoY) to INR 3,443/t (est. of INR 3,700/t) due to a sharp price decline in AP/Telangana.

Outlook

We like the quality of asset and thus believe combined valuation of USD84/t (i.e. Orient’s current + proposed asset valuations) is attractive. The stock trades at EV of 9.8x FY19E EBITDA and USD79 per ton on standalone operations. We value ORCMNT at EV/ton of USD88 on FY19E, at a 20% discount to replacement cost, and accordingly assign a TP of INR 185. Maintain Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

