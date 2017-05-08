Buy Orient Cement; target of Rs 185: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Orient Cement

4Q revenue grew 37% YoY (+31% QoQ) to INR5.97b (est. of INR5.44b), as volumes rose 25% YoY to 1.73mt (est. of 1.5mt) due to ramp-up of the new unit at Chitapur and higher sales from the old unit. Realizations declined 6% QoQ (+10% YoY) to INR 3,443/t (est. of INR 3,700/t) due to a sharp price decline in AP/Telangana.

Outlook

We like the quality of asset and thus believe combined valuation of USD84/t (i.e. Orient’s current + proposed asset valuations) is attractive. The stock trades at EV of 9.8x FY19E EBITDA and USD79 per ton on standalone operations. We value ORCMNT at EV/ton of USD88 on FY19E, at a 20% discount to replacement cost, and accordingly assign a TP of INR 185. Maintain Buy.

