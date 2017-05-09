Buy ONGC; target of Rs 233: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on ONGC

For a balanced market, demand for OPEC crude oil production is 33.1mnbopd, which is slightly higher than current production of 32.6mnbopd by OPEC. If OPEC and non-OPEC maintain their production cuts in 2HCY17, it would result in a tighter demand-supply, in turn resulting in higher oil prices.

Outlook

Assuming Brent of USD55/60/bbl in FY18/19, we estimate ONGC’s EPS at INR 20.3/22.9. Every USD5/bbl change in oil price causes 10% change in EPS. Valuing the stock at 10x FY19E EPS and adding the value of investments, we arrive at a target price of INR 233 (unchanged). Buy.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.