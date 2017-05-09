App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 09, 2017 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ONGC; target of Rs 233: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ONGC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 233 in its research report dated May 08, 2017.

Buy ONGC; target of Rs 233: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on ONGC


For a balanced market, demand for OPEC crude oil production is 33.1mnbopd, which is slightly higher than current production of 32.6mnbopd by OPEC. If OPEC and non-OPEC maintain their production cuts in 2HCY17, it would result in a tighter demand-supply, in turn resulting in higher oil prices.


Outlook


Assuming Brent of USD55/60/bbl in FY18/19, we estimate ONGC’s EPS at INR 20.3/22.9. Every USD5/bbl change in oil price causes 10% change in EPS. Valuing the stock at 10x FY19E EPS and adding the value of investments, we arrive at a target price of INR 233 (unchanged). Buy.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #ONGC #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.