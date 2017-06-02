App
Jun 02, 2017 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ONGC; target of Rs 212: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on ONGC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 212 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Buy ONGC; target of Rs 212: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on ONGC


ONGC’s Q4FY17 adjusted EBITDAX of INR 111bn (up 76% YoY, 7% QoQ) came exactly in line with estimate. Large one‐offs amounting to INR 44bn on account of state royalty settlement and higher employee provisions impacted performance—PAT at INR 43bn, 22% below estimate. While production disappointed (crude/gas: 4%/2% below), realisation surpassed estimate (crude/gas: 1%/4% ahead).


Outlook


However, depressed APM gas price is challenging viability of core fields (INR 30bn PAT impact in FY17). Rising gas production along with likely higher oil and gas prices portend brighter prospects from FY18. Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR 212.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #ONGC #Recommendations

