Buy ONGC; target of Rs 212: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on ONGC

ONGC’s Q4FY17 adjusted EBITDAX of INR 111bn (up 76% YoY, 7% QoQ) came exactly in line with estimate. Large one‐offs amounting to INR 44bn on account of state royalty settlement and higher employee provisions impacted performance—PAT at INR 43bn, 22% below estimate. While production disappointed (crude/gas: 4%/2% below), realisation surpassed estimate (crude/gas: 1%/4% ahead).

Outlook

However, depressed APM gas price is challenging viability of core fields (INR 30bn PAT impact in FY17). Rising gas production along with likely higher oil and gas prices portend brighter prospects from FY18. Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR 212.

