you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 07, 2017 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Oil & Natural Gas Corp; target of Rs 200: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Oil & Natural Gas Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.

Buy Oil & Natural Gas Corp; target of Rs 200: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Oil & Natural Gas Corp


ONGC’s adj. PAT at Rs 59 bn (in line) was supported by higher other income at Rs 45 bn. While management is guiding for 10% YoY growth in gas volumes in FY18, total volume growth in Q4FY17 disappointed and remained flat QoQ. Lifting costs (excl. E&P write-offs) rose 54% QoQ. Management expects to cut its drilling costs by 40% in FY18.


Outlook


However, we await first signs of turnaround before turning constructive (Apr ’17 volume down 7% QoQ).We rollover to FY19 and marginally cut our TP to Rs 200 (Rs 210 earlier) to factor in appreciating INR. Given 14% upside (stock down 10% in last 1m), we rate ONGC as BUY (HOLD earlier).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

