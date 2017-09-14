App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 14, 2017 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NTPC; target of Rs 211: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 211 in its research report dated September 13, 2017.

Buy NTPC; target of Rs 211: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on NTPC


NTPC’s standalone (NTPCsa ) reported PAT (excluding impairment of INR7.8b investment  in the Ratnagiri JV) declined 5.6% to INR102b in FY17 (Exhibit 1 ). Reported PAT for base year FY16 was revised upwards by 5.1% to INR108b on migration to Ind -AS (capitalization of major spares, re cognition of operating and finance leases). Adjusted PAT was flat at INR96.4b.  NTPCsa core PAT grew 1.1% to INR88.2b in FY17, as per our calculations (Exhibit 2 ). Regulated RoE (15.5%) and interest on normative working capital were the key drivers. They contributed 75% and 27%, respectively to core PAT. Incentives from higher PLF, and  efficiencies in oil consumption contributed just 2- 3% to core PAT ; this was more than offset by under -recoveries in fuel/O&M cost post change in location of GCV measurements to wagon- top.


Outlook


We expect regulated equity to grow at ~20% CAGR and consolidated PAT to grow at 14% CAGR over FY17 -20. Capitalization would start to outpace capex, boosting RoE and driving stock re - rating. The stock trades at 1.2x FY19E BV. We value the stock at INR211/share, which factor s in  150bp regulatory risk to RoE from FY20 in our DCF model. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #NTPC #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.