you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 27, 2017 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NTPC; target of Rs 197: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 197 in its research report dated November 17, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on NTPC


Q2FY18 adjusted PAT grew 12% YoY at Rs 27 bn (vs. our estimate Rs 26 bn) in tandem with 17% YoY rise in regulated equity. Core RoE is still healthy at 20.2% though it contracted ~174 bps YoY due to under-recovery in fuel cost. Company clocked highest-ever quarterly commercial capacity addition of 3.3 GW in the quarter. This will accelerate earnings hereon driven by bunching up of capacity addition (~21 GW is under construction vs. ~52 GW installed).


Outlook


Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 197 on strong earnings visibility driven by 50% rise in regulated equity over FY17-20E and rising RoE on falling CWIP. Key risk to our call is CERC (regulator) lowering regulated RoE below 14% from FY20 vs. 15.5% currently due to lower interest rates and surplus power. A new CERC tariff policy is applicable from Apr’20.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

