Buy NTPC; target of Rs 191: Edelweiss
Edelweiss is bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 191 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on NTPC
Q4FY17 was marked by good operational performance. NTPC registered healthy PLFs in all the 3 fuel categories i.e., coal PLF of 81% (flattish YoY), gas PLF of 24% (up 18% YoY) and hydro PLF of 13.5% (up 13% YoY). Power off take at 60BUs in Q4FY17 (58BUs in Q4FY16) was up 3% YoY.
Outlook
We believe step-up in commissioning activity will drive earnings growth over FY18-19 (18%), even as clarity on impact of potential heat loss after the coal unloading stage is a key monitorable. At CMP, the stock trades at 1.3x and 1.2x FY18E and FY19E P/BV, respectively. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with SOTP-based TP of INR 191.
