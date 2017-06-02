App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NTPC; target of Rs 191: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 191 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Buy NTPC; target of Rs 191: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on NTPC


Q4FY17 was marked by good operational performance. NTPC registered healthy PLFs in all the 3 fuel categories i.e., coal PLF of 81% (flattish YoY), gas PLF of 24% (up 18% YoY) and hydro PLF of 13.5% (up 13% YoY). Power off take at 60BUs in Q4FY17 (58BUs in Q4FY16) was up 3% YoY.


Outlook


We believe step-up in commissioning activity will drive earnings growth over FY18-19 (18%), even as clarity on impact of potential heat loss after the coal unloading stage is a key monitorable. At CMP, the stock trades at 1.3x and 1.2x FY18E and FY19E P/BV, respectively. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with SOTP-based TP of INR 191.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #NTPC #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.