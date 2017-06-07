App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 07, 2017 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NTPC; target of Rs 181: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on NTPC Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 181 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.

Buy NTPC; target of Rs 181: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on NTPC


Adjusted PAT (Rs 26 bn) was up just 2% YoY despite 6% YoY increase in regulated equity to Rs 440 bn. This can be attributed to lower incentives reflected in generation being up just 2% YoY (63.8 bn units). From Q3, change in mode of calculation of Gross calorific value (GCV) of coal from “as fired” measured in boiler to “as received” from coal wagons at unloading point was done.


Outlook


While FY17 had commercialization of just 1.4 GW, NTPC expects commercialization to pick up to 4.7 GW in FY18. We roll forward our estimates to FY19 and have BUY rating with TP of Rs 181.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Axis Direct #Buy #NTPC #Recommendations

