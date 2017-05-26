Buy NRB Bearings; target of Rs 161: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on NRB Bearings

NRB Bearings (NRB) is the largest manufacturer of needle roller bearings in India, with 70% segmental market share. With 65% revenue coming in from domestic OEMs, NRB is expected to be a key beneficiary of robust growth in the automobile sector.

Outlook

This is owing to growth in the domestic automotive sector, incremental revenue from the Defence, Aerospace and Railway segments (aggregate Rs 600mn by FY19E) and a revival in exports. We assign a BUY rating to the stock, with a target price of Rs 161 (22x FY19E EPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.