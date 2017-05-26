App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NRB Bearings; target of Rs 161: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on NRB Bearings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 161 in its research report dated May 24, 2017.

Buy NRB Bearings; target of Rs 161: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on NRB Bearings


NRB Bearings (NRB) is the largest manufacturer of needle roller bearings in India, with 70% segmental market share. With 65% revenue coming in from domestic OEMs, NRB is expected to be a key beneficiary of robust growth in the automobile sector.


Outlook


This is owing to growth in the domestic automotive sector, incremental revenue from the Defence, Aerospace and Railway segments (aggregate Rs 600mn by FY19E) and a revival in exports. We assign a BUY rating to the stock, with a target price of Rs 161 (22x FY19E EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #NRB Bearings #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.