you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 23, 2017 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Nitin Spinners; target of Rs 180: East India Securities

East India Securities is bullish on Nitin Spinners has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated August 14, 2017.

Buy Nitin Spinners; target of Rs 180: East India Securities

East India Securities' research report on Nitin Spinners

Nitin Spinner sales increased 48.4% YoY Rs 2.8 bn.The utilisation levels continue to remain high at 94-95% in yarns and 85% in fabrics. Sales growth would have been much higher if the business sentiments would not have been impacted due to GST.

Outlook

We believe that Nitin will be able to register a revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 16.7% ,23.3% and 17.1% over the next two years. We maintain our target P/E multiple of 10.5x and arrive at new target price of 180 based on FY19E EPS . We upgrade rating to BUY from Accumulate.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

