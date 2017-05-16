Buy Nestle India; target of Rs 7420: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Nestle India

Nestle India (NIL) reported a healthy set of numbers with revenue in-line with estimates. The company has adopted Ind-As from January 1, 2017. Hence, our estimates are not comparable for line items. Sales for the quarter was up 9.1% YoY to Rs 2575.7 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 2566.2 crore) led by 9.7% domestic sales growth.

Outlook

Given the competitive environment across categories, we are factoring in 2.0% and 3.1% realisation growth for the same period. PAT is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.0% over CY16-18E. We remain positive on the growth outlook and reiterate our Buy recommendation on the stock with target price of Rs 7420/share.

