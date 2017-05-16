App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 16, 2017 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Nestle India; target of Rs 7420: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Nestle India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7420 in its research report dated May 15, 2017.

Buy Nestle India; target of Rs 7420: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Nestle India


Nestle India (NIL) reported a healthy set of numbers with revenue in-line with estimates. The company has adopted Ind-As from January 1, 2017. Hence, our estimates are not comparable for line items. Sales for the quarter was up 9.1% YoY to Rs 2575.7 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 2566.2 crore) led by 9.7% domestic sales growth.


Outlook


Given the competitive environment across categories, we are factoring in 2.0% and 3.1% realisation growth for the same period. PAT is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.0% over CY16-18E. We remain positive on the growth outlook and reiterate our Buy recommendation on the stock with target price of Rs 7420/share.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Nestle India #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.