you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NCC; target of Rs 98: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities is bullish on NCC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 98 in its research report dated May 24, 2017.

Reliance Securities' research report on NCC


NCC’s reported performance has come in below the expectation as dismal revenue booking and higher exceptional items dragged earnings. Further, a lower than estimated order inflow aggravated the concern. Its top-line de-grew by 13% YoY to Rs 21.4bn (vs. our expectation of Rs 23bn), mainly owing to revenue loss in its electrical division in UP due to assembly elections.


Outlook


We believe that turnaround of international business, further divestment of non-core assets and improvement in order intake will be the key catalysts for NCC in near to medium-term. Thus, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised SOTP-based Target Price of Rs 98 (from Rs 100 earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #NCC #Recommendations #Reliance Securities

