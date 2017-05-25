App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2017 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NCC; target of Rs 110: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on NCC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated May 24, 2017.

Buy NCC; target of Rs 110: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on NCC


NCC has witnessed robust order inflows worth Rs 9226 crore in FY17 taking its order book to Rs 18088 crore. Further, it is also L1 in orders worth Rs 2000 crore. NCC has also been shortlisted among four players at the RFQ stage for one of the patches in the Pune Metro project. The total project cost for the Pune Metro project was at Rs 11420 crore, which is being executed by Maha Metro (a Government of India and Maharashtra government JV).


Outlook


Consequently, we expect its bottom line to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% CAGR to Rs 328.9 crore in FY17-19E. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 110/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #NCC #Recommendations

