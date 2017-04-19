App
Apr 19, 2017 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Navneet Education; target of Rs 204: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Navneet Education has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 204 in its research report dated April 13, 2017.

Buy Navneet Education; target of Rs 204: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on Navneet Education

Navneet has also constantly maintained healthy return ratios in the 25-30% range. Considering that most of Navneet’s debt is working capital related and gets retired by September each year, we expect it to maintain a healthy return ratio profile. Going forward, we expect revenue and earnings to grow at a CAGR of 19% and 25%, respectively, for, for FY16-19E.

Outlook

Navneet, with a market share in excess of 60% in two major state boards (Maharashtra & Gujarat), planned expansion into newer states and CBSE curriculum books leads us to re-rate the stock with a BUY rating and a target price of Rs 204 (based on 20.0x FY19E EPS of Rs 10.2).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

