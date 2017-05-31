Buy Navneet Education; target of Rs 204: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Navneet Education

After a tepid FY16, FY17 turned out to be a strong year for Navneet with revenue, EBITDA, PAT increasing 24%, 36%, 59% to Rs 1181 crore, Rs 281 crore, Rs 171 crore, respectively. Revenue growth was driven by both, publication and stationery segments, up 14% and 20% YoY respectively.

Outlook

With addition of Britannica, Navneet would have higher offerings in the Indian curriculum segment and would be able to tap newer markets in India. We ascribe a multiple of 20.0x FY19E EPS and have a target price of Rs 204 with a BUY recommendation on Navneet Education.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.