Buy National Fertilizers; target of Rs 111: Investment Imperative

Investment Imperative's research report on National Fertilizers

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), India’s second largest Urea manufacturer, saw a strong rebound in its operating performance in FY15-16 on record Urea production, increased turnover of other industrial products, imported goods, lower power consumption on lower gas prices, government policies on neem coated Urea and domestic production. The company operates through its five plants with an annual installed capacity of 35.7 Lakh Metric Tonne (LMT).

Outlook

Considering NFL’s targeting of new product lines, target expansion of production capacities, and favorable Urea prices, we are giving a price target of Rs. 111 in FY17-18 and Rs. 146 in FY18-19. Any major appreciation in the international Urea prices can trigger further upside across the industry.

