you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2017 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Nagarjuna Construction; target of Rs 121: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Nagarjuna Construction has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 121 in its research report dated May 23, 2017.

Buy Nagarjuna Construction; target of Rs 121: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Nagarjuna Construction


Nagarjuna Construction’s (NCC) Q4FY17 revenue fell 13% YoY to INR 21bn (estimate INR 22bn) due to payment delays in a few state projects and demonetisation impact. While EBITDA margin tumbled 38bps YoY, falling interest cost (down 22% YoY) led to adjusted PAT rising 4% YoY to INR 1.1bn.


Outlook


Healthy balance sheet, falling interest cost and strong order intake prospects are key positives. We believe, order intake (which will determine revenue visibility) will be a key trigger going ahead. We maintain ‘BUY’ with SoTP-based target price of INR 121—INR 120/share from EPC business (18x FY19E P/E) and balance from BOT projects.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Nagarjuna Construction #Recommendations

