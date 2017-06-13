Buy Muthoot Finance, LIC Housing, South Indian Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com advises buying Muthoot Finance, LIC Housing Finance and South Indian Bank.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "One may buy Muthoot Finance with a stoploss at Rs 455 and target of Rs 480."

"One may buy LIC Housing Finance with a stoploss at Rs 775 and target of Rs 800."