Buy MRPL; target of Rs 150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on MRPL

Reported GRMs came in at US$8.3/bbl in Q4FY17 above our estimates of US$6.2/bbl mainly on account of inventory gains of US$0.2/bbl against our expectations of inventory loss. Adjusting for inventory gains, operating GRMs were at US$8.1/bbl.

Outlook

The management continues to remain optimistic with respect to OMPL’s performance, going forward. We have a BUY recommendation on the stock at current levels. We value the stock at 6x FY19E EV/EBITDA multiple and OMPL at Rs 7.6/share to arrive at a target price of Rs 150.

