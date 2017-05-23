App
May 23, 2017 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Direct is bullish on MRPL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated May 19, 2017.

Buy MRPL; target of Rs 150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on MRPL


Reported GRMs came in at US$8.3/bbl in Q4FY17 above our estimates of US$6.2/bbl mainly on account of inventory gains of US$0.2/bbl against our expectations of inventory loss. Adjusting for inventory gains, operating GRMs were at US$8.1/bbl.


Outlook


The management continues to remain optimistic with respect to OMPL’s performance, going forward. We have a BUY recommendation on the stock at current levels. We value the stock at 6x FY19E EV/EBITDA multiple and OMPL at Rs 7.6/share to arrive at a target price of Rs 150.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

