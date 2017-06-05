App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 05, 2017 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems; target of Rs 495: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services is bullish on Motherson Sumi Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 495 in its research report dated June 01, 2017.

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems; target of Rs 495: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Motherson Sumi Systems


Q4FY17 consolidated revenues registered a strong growth of 14.5%YoY driven by healthy growth of 19%/21%/15% YoY witnessed in standalone/SMP/SMR business. India business registered strong growth driven by rising content per vehicle & new model launches. Likewise, SMP business witnessed robust traction in revenue growth as USD2.2bn Daimler order is being ramped-up.


Outlook


We factor in a) 9.5% revenue CAGR for PKC over FY17-19E & b) 80bps expansion in EBITDA margin during the period under review. Given its diversified offerings, leadership position, strong order book & the acquisition impact of PKC, we expect revenue/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 21.5%/30.4% over FY17-19E. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of Rs 495 (earlier Rs 396) based on 25x FY19E PE.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

