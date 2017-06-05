Buy Motherson Sumi Systems; target of Rs 495: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Motherson Sumi Systems

Q4FY17 consolidated revenues registered a strong growth of 14.5%YoY driven by healthy growth of 19%/21%/15% YoY witnessed in standalone/SMP/SMR business. India business registered strong growth driven by rising content per vehicle & new model launches. Likewise, SMP business witnessed robust traction in revenue growth as USD2.2bn Daimler order is being ramped-up.

Outlook

We factor in a) 9.5% revenue CAGR for PKC over FY17-19E & b) 80bps expansion in EBITDA margin during the period under review. Given its diversified offerings, leadership position, strong order book & the acquisition impact of PKC, we expect revenue/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 21.5%/30.4% over FY17-19E. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of Rs 495 (earlier Rs 396) based on 25x FY19E PE.

