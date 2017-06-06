Buy Mold-Tek Packaging; target of Rs 309: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Mold-Tek Packaging

Mold-Tek Packaging (MTPL) in 4QFY17 posted revenues of Rs. 81 Cr. (up 16% Y-o-Y, up 20% Q-o-Q) due to demand restoring back post demonetization and increased contribution from Food & FMCG segment. It posted PAT of Rs. 7 Cr (down 4% YoY, up 26% Q-o-Q) impacted due to increase in raw material costs and commencement of operations at RAK subsidiary leading to increase in employee costs, depreciation and other expenses.

Outlook

MTPL is likely to be big beneficiary from increasing revenue share of high margin IML, inhouse technical capability, backward integration and capacity expansion. We hence expect earnings of MTPL to grow at 20% CAGR over FY17-19E. We value Mold-Tek Packaging at 24.5x FY19E EPS and maintain BUY with a Target Price of Rs. 309.

