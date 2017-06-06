App
Jun 06, 2017 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mold-Tek Packaging; target of Rs 309: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Mold-Tek Packaging has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 309 in its research report dated June 01, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Mold-Tek Packaging


Mold-Tek Packaging (MTPL) in 4QFY17 posted revenues of Rs. 81 Cr. (up 16% Y-o-Y, up 20% Q-o-Q) due to demand restoring back post demonetization and increased contribution from Food & FMCG segment. It posted PAT of Rs. 7 Cr (down 4% YoY, up 26% Q-o-Q) impacted due to increase in raw material costs and commencement of operations at RAK subsidiary leading to increase in employee costs, depreciation and other expenses.


Outlook


MTPL is likely to be big beneficiary from increasing revenue share of high margin IML, inhouse technical capability, backward integration and capacity expansion. We hence expect earnings of MTPL to grow at 20% CAGR over FY17-19E. We value Mold-Tek Packaging at 24.5x FY19E EPS and maintain BUY with a Target Price of Rs. 309.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Mold-Tek Packaging #Recommendations

