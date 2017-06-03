App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 03, 2017 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MOIL; target of Rs 445: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on MOIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 445 in its research report dated June 02, 2017.

Buy MOIL; target of Rs 445: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on MOIL


MOIL continued its strong delivery (EBITDA: Rs1.22bn, -11% QoQ, YoY Not comparable due to loss). Non-fines pricing was stronger QoQ (Rs 13,474/t 2.4x YoY, 29% YoY) and this could likely be due to a better mix. Volumes were lower than estimates (216kT, -43% YoY, -39% QoQ), as MOIL pricing was higher than imports for a considerable period in the quarter, before it could respond to sharp global pricing changes.


Outlook


Domestic demand is likely to remain stable due to strong protective cover around steel industry. The hike in dividend (Rs 11/sh in FY17, 3.3% yield, 50% payout) should help address a key investor concern. We maintain our positive stance with a TP of Rs 445 (unchanged, 4.5x FY19 EV/EBITDA).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #MOIL #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.