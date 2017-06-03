Buy MOIL; target of Rs 445: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on MOIL

MOIL continued its strong delivery (EBITDA: Rs1.22bn, -11% QoQ, YoY Not comparable due to loss). Non-fines pricing was stronger QoQ (Rs 13,474/t 2.4x YoY, 29% YoY) and this could likely be due to a better mix. Volumes were lower than estimates (216kT, -43% YoY, -39% QoQ), as MOIL pricing was higher than imports for a considerable period in the quarter, before it could respond to sharp global pricing changes.

Outlook

Domestic demand is likely to remain stable due to strong protective cover around steel industry. The hike in dividend (Rs 11/sh in FY17, 3.3% yield, 50% payout) should help address a key investor concern. We maintain our positive stance with a TP of Rs 445 (unchanged, 4.5x FY19 EV/EBITDA).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.