Buy MOIL; target of Rs 445: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on MOIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 445 in its research report dated June 02, 2017.
HDFC Securities' research report on MOIL
MOIL continued its strong delivery (EBITDA: Rs1.22bn, -11% QoQ, YoY Not comparable due to loss). Non-fines pricing was stronger QoQ (Rs 13,474/t 2.4x YoY, 29% YoY) and this could likely be due to a better mix. Volumes were lower than estimates (216kT, -43% YoY, -39% QoQ), as MOIL pricing was higher than imports for a considerable period in the quarter, before it could respond to sharp global pricing changes.
Outlook
Domestic demand is likely to remain stable due to strong protective cover around steel industry. The hike in dividend (Rs 11/sh in FY17, 3.3% yield, 50% payout) should help address a key investor concern. We maintain our positive stance with a TP of Rs 445 (unchanged, 4.5x FY19 EV/EBITDA).
