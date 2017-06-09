Buy MOIL; target of Rs 406: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities' research report on MOIL

MOIL has reported a mixed performance in 4QFY17. Its blended sales realisation zoomed 119% YoY and 20.4% QoQ to Rs 11,309/tonne (vs. our estimate Rs 9,250), while sales volume fell by 43% YoY and 38% QoQ to 2.16 lakh tonne vs. our estimate of 3.55 lakh tonne. Notably, MOIL liquidated substantial inventory in 3QFY17, as production at 2.72 lakh lagged sales by a wide margin.

Outlook

However the volumes are likely to be strong, while realisation is expected to remain relatively weak, going forward. Hence, we expect MOIL to sustain the robust performance at least till FY18E-end. Introducing our estimates for FY19E, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised Target Price of Rs 406 (Rs 409 earlier).

