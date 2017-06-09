App
Jun 09, 2017 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MOIL; target of Rs 406: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities is bullish on MOIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 406 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.

Buy MOIL; target of Rs 406: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities' research report on MOIL


MOIL has reported a mixed performance in 4QFY17. Its blended sales realisation zoomed 119% YoY and 20.4% QoQ to Rs 11,309/tonne (vs. our estimate Rs 9,250), while sales volume fell by 43% YoY and 38% QoQ to 2.16 lakh tonne vs. our estimate of 3.55 lakh tonne. Notably, MOIL liquidated substantial inventory in 3QFY17, as production at 2.72 lakh lagged sales by a wide margin.


Outlook


However the volumes are likely to be strong, while realisation is expected to remain relatively weak, going forward. Hence, we expect MOIL to sustain the robust performance at least till FY18E-end. Introducing our estimates for FY19E, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised Target Price of Rs 406 (Rs 409 earlier).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

