Buy Mirza International; target of Rs 205: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Mirza International

We maintain our BUY rating on Mirza International with a TP of Rs205 (23x FY19E EPS). We believe management’s plan to enter into the women footwear segment will be value accretive in medium term and mitigate the decline from the export markets. Growth in the domestic market continues to be healthy at 76% YoY. Online sales have started to contribute substantially and hence management has started a store with online pricing and plans to further expand the same. Operating margins will continue to expand with the growth in domestic business as they have higher gross margins. We now believe the branded sales would overtake exports in FY19 given its healthy growth in the domestic market.

Outlook

Revenue estimates have been reduced by 3.1%/1.9% for FY18E/FY19E on the back of sustained decline in the footwear exports and tannery business. Operating profit was cut by 4.8%/0.8% for FY18E/FY19E on lower revenues and high other expenses while PAT has been lowered by 6.3%/0.9% over similar period. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of Rs205, 23x FY19E EPS as the management is confident of growing branded footwear sales by high double digit for next few years. Key downside risk being increase in raw material prices coupled with high A&P spends.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.