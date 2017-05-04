Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 500: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Mindtree

Mindtree delivered a strong volume growth (2.2% QoQ) in Q4 leading to healthy USD revenue growth of 1.8% QoQ. The growth was driven by BFSI (25% of revenue, up 4.3% QoQ) and Technology, Media & Services (38% of revenue, up 4% QoQ). EBITDA margin (14%) expanded for the second quarter in a row (up 100 bps QoQ) driven by operating efficiencies and better margin performance at Bluefin.

We expect USD revenue growth of 9%/12% in FY18/FY19. We expect EBITDA margin at 14%/15% (earlier: 15% each in FY18/FY19). Our EPS stands at Rs 30/ Rs 36 (earlier: Rs 32/ 38). We roll forward to FY19 with a TP of Rs 500 (14x FY19E EPS) with 13% upside from CMP of Rs 442. Upgrade to BUY owing to correction in stock price. The stock trades at 15x/ 12x FY18E/ FY19E EPS.

