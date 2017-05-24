App
May 24, 2017 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Minda Industries; target of Rs 678: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Minda Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 678 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

KR Choksey's research report on Minda Industries


In Q4FY17, Minda Industries Ltd (MIL) reported consolidated sales of INR 9,481 Mn which (was above our estimates of INR 8,958 Mn) increased by 32.17% Y-o-Y and 7.18% Q-o-Q. Top-line growth was primarily driven by consolidation of Roki Minda, Minda TG, Minda Kosei Aluminum Wheels Pvt Ltd & Acquisition of Rinder group which resulted in overall top-line growth.


Outlook


At CMP of INR 568, the stock is trading at 26.8x FY17 EPS of INR 21.2, 19.9x FY18E EPS of INR 28.5 and 15.1x FY19E EPS of INR 37.7 We recommend “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 18x FY19E EPS of INR 37.3 with a target price of INR 678 indicating 19.4% upside from CMP.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #KR Choksey #Minda Industries #Recommendations

