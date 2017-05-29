Buy Minda Corporation; target of Rs 116: Edelweiss

App
May 29, 2017 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Edelweiss is bullish on Minda Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 116 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Minda Corporation


Minda Corporation’s (MCL) Q4FY17 EBITDA of INR 338mn, down 32% YoY, missed our estimate 40% due to Minda Furukawa’s (MFE) weaker operating performance. In its endeavour to turnaround the MFE business, the company has renegotiated raw material prices with Furukawa, cut royalty payout and shut loss‐making businesses (Nissan).


Outlook


We estimate consolidated EPS to clock 30% CAGR over FY17‐19 led by higher SOB across key clients and new product launches. We estimate RoE to improve to 19% in FY19 (13% in FY17). We maintain ‘BUY’ with target price of INR 116 (15x FY19E EPS). At CMP, the stock trades at 13.3x FY19E PER.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

