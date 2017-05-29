Buy Minda Corporation; target of Rs 116: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Minda Corporation

Minda Corporation’s (MCL) Q4FY17 EBITDA of INR 338mn, down 32% YoY, missed our estimate 40% due to Minda Furukawa’s (MFE) weaker operating performance. In its endeavour to turnaround the MFE business, the company has renegotiated raw material prices with Furukawa, cut royalty payout and shut loss‐making businesses (Nissan).

Outlook

We estimate consolidated EPS to clock 30% CAGR over FY17‐19 led by higher SOB across key clients and new product launches. We estimate RoE to improve to 19% in FY19 (13% in FY17). We maintain ‘BUY’ with target price of INR 116 (15x FY19E EPS). At CMP, the stock trades at 13.3x FY19E PER.

