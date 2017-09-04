Buy Minda Corp; target of Rs 145: KRChoksey
KR Choksey is bullish on Minda Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated 1 September 2017.
KR Choksey's research report on Minda Corp
Company today acquired EI LABS India Pvt. Ltd. (“EI Labs”) for an approx enterprise value of INR 63Mn to enhance Group’s expertise in Connected Mobility and IoT Solutions. EI Labs which is located at Bangalore, Karnataka and was founded by professionals with extensive global experience in the high-tech IT industry, with a vision to touch human life through embedded, intelligent technology that can improve safety, productivity and quality in their daily life.
OutlookWe continue to have a “BUY” rating on the stock with a Target of INR 145 valuing company at the stock at 15x FY19E EPS of INR 9.7, indicating 34% upside from CMP of INR 108.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.