App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 04, 2017 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Minda Corp; target of Rs 145: KRChoksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Minda Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated 1 September 2017.

Buy Minda Corp; target of Rs 145: KRChoksey

KR Choksey's research report on Minda Corp


Company today acquired EI LABS India Pvt. Ltd. (“EI Labs”) for an approx enterprise value of INR 63Mn to enhance Group’s expertise in Connected Mobility and IoT Solutions. EI Labs which is located at Bangalore, Karnataka and was founded by professionals with extensive global experience in the high-tech IT industry, with a vision to touch human life through embedded, intelligent technology that can improve safety, productivity and quality in their daily life.

Outlook

We continue to have a “BUY” rating on the stock with a Target of INR 145 valuing company at the stock at 15x FY19E EPS of INR 9.7, indicating 34% upside from CMP of INR 108.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #KR Choksey #Minda Corp #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.