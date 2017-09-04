Buy Minda Corp; target of Rs 145: KRChoksey

KR Choksey's research report on Minda Corp

Company today acquired EI LABS India Pvt. Ltd. (“EI Labs”) for an approx enterprise value of INR 63Mn to enhance Group’s expertise in Connected Mobility and IoT Solutions. EI Labs which is located at Bangalore, Karnataka and was founded by professionals with extensive global experience in the high-tech IT industry, with a vision to touch human life through embedded, intelligent technology that can improve safety, productivity and quality in their daily life.

Outlook

We continue to have a “BUY” rating on the stock with a Target of INR 145 valuing company at the stock at 15x FY19E EPS of INR 9.7, indicating 34% upside from CMP of INR 108.

