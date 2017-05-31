App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 31, 2017 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Minda Corp; target of Rs 145: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Minda Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Buy Minda Corp; target of Rs 145: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Minda Corp


In Q4FY17, Minda Corp Ltd (MCL) reported consolidated sales of INR 7,521.3 Mn which (was above our estimates of INR 6,912 Mn) increased by 18.7% Y-o-Y and 5% Q-o-Q. Top-line growth was primarily driven by company’s Driver Information and Telematics and Safety Security & Restraints System, which grew by 27% Y-o-Y and 19% Y-o-Y respectively.


Outlook


At CMP of INR 102, the stock is trading at 21.6x FY17 EPS of INR 4.7, 16x FY18E EPS of INR 6.4 and 10.6x FY19E EPS of INR 9.7. We recommend “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 15x FY19E EPS of INR 9.7 with a target price of INR 145 indicating 42.1% upside from CMP.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #KR Choksey #Minda Corp #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.