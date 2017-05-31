Buy Minda Corp; target of Rs 145: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Minda Corp

In Q4FY17, Minda Corp Ltd (MCL) reported consolidated sales of INR 7,521.3 Mn which (was above our estimates of INR 6,912 Mn) increased by 18.7% Y-o-Y and 5% Q-o-Q. Top-line growth was primarily driven by company’s Driver Information and Telematics and Safety Security & Restraints System, which grew by 27% Y-o-Y and 19% Y-o-Y respectively.

Outlook

At CMP of INR 102, the stock is trading at 21.6x FY17 EPS of INR 4.7, 16x FY18E EPS of INR 6.4 and 10.6x FY19E EPS of INR 9.7. We recommend “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 15x FY19E EPS of INR 9.7 with a target price of INR 145 indicating 42.1% upside from CMP.

