Buy Minda Corp; target of Rs 145: KR Choksey
KR Choksey is bullish on Minda Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.
KR Choksey's research report on Minda Corp
In Q4FY17, Minda Corp Ltd (MCL) reported consolidated sales of INR 7,521.3 Mn which (was above our estimates of INR 6,912 Mn) increased by 18.7% Y-o-Y and 5% Q-o-Q. Top-line growth was primarily driven by company’s Driver Information and Telematics and Safety Security & Restraints System, which grew by 27% Y-o-Y and 19% Y-o-Y respectively.
Outlook
At CMP of INR 102, the stock is trading at 21.6x FY17 EPS of INR 4.7, 16x FY18E EPS of INR 6.4 and 10.6x FY19E EPS of INR 9.7. We recommend “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 15x FY19E EPS of INR 9.7 with a target price of INR 145 indicating 42.1% upside from CMP.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.