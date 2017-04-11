Buy Minda Corp; target of Rs 142: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's report on Minda Corp

Minda Corporation Ltd, incorporated in 1985 is one of the largest suppliers of 2 wheeler, 3 wheeler and Off Road vehicles. The company is a diversified company with a product portfolio encompassing from Mechanical & Electronic Security System, Door System, and Electronic Controllers for Electric Vehicles, Plastic Interiors and for Auto OEMs across the globe. We believe Minda Corp is on cusp of revival after dismissal Q3FY17 results.

Outlook

We believe, Minda Corp is currently trading at a fair valuation compared to its peers (Minda Corp 20.9X vs. Average 21X). However, on FY19E Earnings Company is trading at a much cheaper valuation (Minda Corp 9X vs. Average of 12.5X). Company in the past has traded at an average multiple of 14.2x forward earnings. While the growth in earnings are expected to be robust (24.8% CAGR FY16 to FY19E) and return ratios (ROE 24.8% by FY19E) are about to turn in to higher orbit, we expect the company to fetch a higher multiple.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.