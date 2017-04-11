App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 11, 2017 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Minda Corp; target of Rs 142: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Minda Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 142 in its research report dated April 07, 2017.

Buy Minda Corp; target of Rs 142: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's report on Minda Corp

Minda Corporation Ltd, incorporated in 1985 is one of the largest suppliers of 2 wheeler, 3 wheeler and Off Road vehicles. The company is a diversified company with a product portfolio encompassing from Mechanical & Electronic Security System, Door System, and Electronic Controllers for Electric Vehicles, Plastic Interiors and for Auto OEMs across the globe. We believe Minda Corp is on cusp of revival after dismissal Q3FY17 results.

Outlook

We believe, Minda Corp is currently trading at a fair valuation compared to its peers (Minda Corp 20.9X vs. Average 21X). However, on FY19E Earnings Company is trading at a much cheaper valuation (Minda Corp 9X vs. Average of 12.5X). Company in the past has traded at an average multiple of 14.2x forward earnings. While the growth in earnings are expected to be robust (24.8% CAGR FY16 to FY19E) and return ratios (ROE 24.8% by FY19E) are about to turn in to higher orbit, we expect the company to fetch a higher multiple.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #KR Choksey #Minda Corp #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.