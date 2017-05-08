App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 08, 2017 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MCX; target of Rs 1558: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Multi Commodity Exchange has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1558 in its research report dated May 05, 2017.

Buy MCX; target of Rs 1558: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Multi Commodity Exchange


MCX’s 4Q performance was poor. Revenue dipped 8.7% QoQ at Rs 626mn, in line with our expectation of Rs 620mn. The drop in revenue was led by a 7.5% fall in ADTV to Rs 194bn. Post demonitisation, Bullion (27% of ADTV) is witnessing continued stress in trading volumes.


Outlook


MCX has maintained its leadership position, with 90% market share. We see value in MCX, based on (1) Embedded non-linearity, (2) Favourable regulatory environment and (3) Above-normal growth prospects, with the start of options trading and new product launches (Indices). We estimate revenue/PAT CAGR of 26/25% for FY18/19E. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 1,558 implying a P/E of 40x FY19E EPS.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Multi Commodity Exchange #Recommendations

