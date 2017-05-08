Buy MCX; target of Rs 1558: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Multi Commodity Exchange

MCX’s 4Q performance was poor. Revenue dipped 8.7% QoQ at Rs 626mn, in line with our expectation of Rs 620mn. The drop in revenue was led by a 7.5% fall in ADTV to Rs 194bn. Post demonitisation, Bullion (27% of ADTV) is witnessing continued stress in trading volumes.

Outlook

MCX has maintained its leadership position, with 90% market share. We see value in MCX, based on (1) Embedded non-linearity, (2) Favourable regulatory environment and (3) Above-normal growth prospects, with the start of options trading and new product launches (Indices). We estimate revenue/PAT CAGR of 26/25% for FY18/19E. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 1,558 implying a P/E of 40x FY19E EPS.

